Thursday Showers & Storms

We have two rounds of showers and storms in the forecast on Thursday.

The first round will be during the morning commute. This is the more likely round of rain to track through our area.

The second round is mainly limited to east of I-35 during the afternoon. The second round of storms has the potential to be strong. A marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather is in place south of I-90, but severe weather is unlikely at this time. Clouds will clear out quickly behind these storms.

Rainfall totals will depend on how much rain we get from the second round in the afternoon. As such, the highest rainfall totals are most likely the further south and east you live. If that second round ends up missing our area, than most (if not all) communities will fall short of 1″ of rain.