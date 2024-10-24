Thursday evening showers followed by seasonably mild weekend ahead

A storm system will cross the region on Thursday evening leading to showers developing across the area followed by the passing of a cold front resulting in seasonably mild temperatures through the weekend.

The bulk of Thursday will be dry with clouds increasing through the day. It’ll be a breezy, mild day with high temperatures expecting to be around the middle 60s.

Showers will be likely in the 6:00 to 11:00 PM timeframe. A few thunderstorms are also possible for some. Rain amounts will be fairly light with most seeing around or less than 0.25″, however some places may see higher amounts especially if and where any thunderstorms develop.

Sunshine returns on Friday with quiet weather expected through the weekend. High temperatures will generally be in the middle-to-upper 50s on Friday and Saturday with night lows in the 30s.

Warmer air starts to nudge in on Sunday with highs bouncing back into the 60s with sunshine and a breezy southerly wind.

Temperatures will continue to climb to near 70° on Monday and middle 70s likely on Tuesday.

A storm system will cross the region sometime in the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe which could bring additional rain to the area, but there is uncertainty on the track of that system. Regardless, temperatures will cool off to near average in the 50s by Halloween.