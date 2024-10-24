Thursday evening showers followed by a nice stretch of sunny, fall weather

It’s glaringly dry out there, so it’s good news that we at least have a chance of showers Thursday evening. Rain is most likely after 7pm in southeast Minnesota and north-central to northeast Iowa. Those showers will wrap up before Midnight but clouds remain overnight.

Skies will clear quickly Friday morning and temperatures will remain cool through the day. Highs will make it to the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon with an occasionally gusty, northwest wind.

We’re in for a nice stretch of seasonably mild, fall weather from Friday through the weekend. The coolest morning will be on Saturday as lows drop to around the freezing mark around sunrise Saturday. Highs remain in the upper 50s to about 60 through Sunday.

Another warm-up is ahead for Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for another summer-like day in late October.

An area of low pressure and associated cold front will move through Wednesday, bringing temperatures down. The big question mark this far out is whether we’ll get any rain from that front. If any, it will be with some light showers through Wednesday.