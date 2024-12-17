Thursday clipper system to bring more snow

A potent clipper system will track into the Weather First area on Thursday leading to more snow with accumulations likely.

This system will have stronger dynamics and a bit more moisture to work with. Snow will likely begin to push into the area late Wednesday night toward daybreak on Thursday and continue through much of the day before wrapping up Thursday evening.

Roads and untreated surfaces will likely become slippery so caution should be used if traveling.

There is still a bit of uncertainty on the track of the system as it continues to wobble around, but areas near and north of I-90 have a higher likelihood to see additional accumulation of 2″ or more. Further south, accumulations are possible, but expected to be much lighter. The track will likely get narrowed down in the next 24-hours.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the middle 20s for highs.