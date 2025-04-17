Thunderstorms with much-needed rain Thursday, some may be strong to severe

A potent storm system will be moving through the region Thursday. There is a possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning to early afternoon, but activity won’t become widespread until the late afternoon and evening.

The primary threat from any strong to severe storms will be large hail. However, widespread severe weather is not likely. The primary mode of these storms will be with heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and strong wind gusts. Some of the stronger storm cores may contain hail up to 2″.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Weather First area in a “Slight Risk” of severe weather, which means there is a likelihood of isolated and short-lived severe storms.

The time frame most worth watching for severe storms is between 4pm-10pm.