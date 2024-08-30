Thunderstorms winding down

Thunderstorm activity has, for the most part, departed our area to the east, and the severe weather threat has come to an end.

There is still a decent band of moderate to heavy rain passing through much of the Weather First area, but there are no flash flooding concerns at this time.

Rain should come to an end just after midnight, giving away to a mostly cloudy sky and breezy NW winds, which will usher in cooler, less humid and drier weather for tomorrow.

