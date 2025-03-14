Thunderstorms, showers, and strong wind Friday followed by a gusty and colder Saturday

A large, spring storm system will continue to affect much of the central United States through Friday into Saturday. This evening, a line of showers and thunderstorms moving from Iowa into Minnesota has the potential to produce some strong, damaging wind gusts. On the other hand, it’s going to bring some much-needed rainfall. Totals won’t be excessive, only up to around a half inch, but anything helps.

After Friday evening’s thunderstorms, a few showers may linger overnight and through Saturday. By late Saturday, some snow showers may join the mix. Temperatures will be falling through the course of Saturday with highs occurring in the early morning. By around 5pm Saturday, temperatures will drop to around the freezing mark.

Sunday will remain seasonably cool with highs around 40 along with plenty of sunshine and a gusty wind.

Another taste of late-April arrives early next week with highs returning to the low-60s for St. Patrick’s Day. Mild weather continues through Tuesday before another storm system arrives Tuesday night through Wednesday. That system has the potential of some accumulating snow.