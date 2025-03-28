Thunderstorms remain possible this evening

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the remainder of this afternoon and into the evening hours as a cold front slides in from the north and west.

A few thunderstorms have already popped up ahead of the cold front as of around 6:00PM, and could continue pop up over the next few hours.

There is enough instability and forcing in the atmosphere for some of these storms to become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of our area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5).

The primary risk with any storms that do become severe will be large hail, which can come in the size of a quarter to half dollar.

Hail this large is capable of damaging vehicles, so make sure to park your car in the garage (if you have one), just to be safe!

Storm coverage will likely reach peak between 7:00-10:00PM this evening, before storms fizzle out and decrease in coverage around midnight.