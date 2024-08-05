Thunderstorms Monday evening followed by comfortable warmth the rest of the week

A storm system moving across the region Monday is making for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The strongest storms are expected to move through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Monday evening between 6 PM and 9 PM. In addition to severe wind and hail, heavy rain is also likely with the potential of 1-2″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible.

Showers and a mostly cloudy sky will linger Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clouds will be stubborn to clear Tuesday morning, but a bit of sunshine is on the way for Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will drop back to the 70s for both southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Tuesday through the rest of this week.

Aside from a slim chance of a few showers Wednesday night, the rest of this week looks to remain dry.

In addition to comfortably mild daytime high temperatures, overnight lows will be into the 50s the rest of this week as well.

A quiet weather pattern will continue through this coming weekend into next week.