Thunderstorms early Saturday morning, brighter Saturday afternoon, and a few storms around Sunday

It’s been a nice, quiet Friday after a hectic week of stormy weather, and the rest of Friday is looking great as well!

We’re keeping an eye on the Dakotas tonight for the development of a complex of thunderstorms that will slide our way late tonight and early Saturday morning. A squall line may develop, bringing some stronger storms through southeast Minnesota and north Iowa Saturday morning.

All of that should be wrapping up by around 11am, and the rest of Saturday is going to be warmer and sunny. Highs will make their way back up to the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon with some gusty winds as well.

A relatively active weather pattern will continue into Sunday as another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms develops around the midday through afternoon.

Thunderstorms aside, a warm, slightly humid weekend is ahead of us.

If all goes to plan, next week will start off on a quiet, sunny and warm note from at least Monday through Tuesday. There may be some evening to nighttime thunderstorms at times next week, especially late in the week. But, as a typical, June pattern continues, there may be a few rain opportunities sneaking into the forecast.