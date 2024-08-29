Thunderstorm this evening, quieting down after tonight

Good afternoon folks! Today is an Alert Day for the Weather First area due to a line of thunderstorms (some severe) approaching from the west.

Thunderstorms become likely as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours. Some of these storms may be severe, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Certainly cannot rule out large hail, a tornado or two, and localized flooding. We will be tracking these storms very carefully so tune in for the latest information this afternoon and evening!

Arrival time looks to be between 5-6PM, with exit timing being between 10PM and 11PM. Light rain will likely linger through around midnight. Winds will be quite breezy out of the NW after the cold front passes through, at 10-15 mph. These winds will certainly be a sign of a big change on the way for our area this weekend.

There will be a fair deal of cloud cover around Friday morning, but these clouds are expected to decrease in coverage throughout the day. Skies will be sunny by mid afternoon, allowing high temperatures to climb into the mid 70F’s, much cooler than today! The best part? Dew points will also be MUCH lower than today…in the mid to upper 50F’s! A very comfortable day overall!

We will begin a long stretch of sunny days and clear night heading into Labor Day weekend. Honestly couldn’t ask for a better holiday weekend than the one we have ahead of us! Highs will be around 80F on Saturday, in the low 70F’s Sunday and Monday, and the sun will be out as well! Dew points will be in the dry to comfortable range, so a FANTASTIC weekend lies ahead.

Heading into next week, we will gradually warm things up around here, with day time highs reaching 80F by the end of the week, but no major heat wave is in the forecast. A relief to many after the seemingly endless streak of very warm and humid weather we have been seeing the last week or so.