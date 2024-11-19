This week’s pattern shift ushering in the first taste of winter this season

Sure, we’ve had some chilly days, but they’ve been brief. The pattern shift we’re looking at this week is going to be the first of the season to bring a prolonged stretch of wintry weather. Rain will come to an end Tuesday morning, and temperatures will slip through the day Tuesday.

On the backside of the upper level low, snow is likely to fall Wednesday. Amounts will be minor, generally less than an inch. However, high temperatures will fall back into the 30s and stay there all the way through Thanksgiving. Below normal temperatures are also forecast for the end of November into the start of December.

The jet stream remains to our south through next week, meaning we’re on the cold side of it. For the most part, we’ll stay there the rest of the month.