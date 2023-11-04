This week 32 years ago…

It all started on Halloween with an ice storm before shifting to heavy snowfall for the first couple days of November. In addition, we had winds gusting as high as 60 MPH, creating white-out conditions for driving. I-90 was shutdown from the South Dakota border to Rochester, about 180 miles in length.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), snowfall totals were estimated at their highest in communities around Highway 14, topping out around 10 inches. Even higher snowfall totals took place in the Twin Cities (between one to two feet) and Duluth (two to three feet).

Also according to NWS, about $11.7 Million worth of damage took place in the upper Midwest.