The weekend turns soggy, a gradual warm up next week, with a few more rain chances

Happy Saturday everybody!

It has been a cooler day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, yet rather pleasant, with a good deal of sunshine so far! High pressure is just off to our east, resulting in the sunshine and lighter winds.

Cirrostratus clouds are beginning to drift in from the west, however, and indicate the approach of our next storm system. An area of low pressure will drift across central Minnesota Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a chance for scattered showers with it to our area.

Shower chances will increase later in the evening as the warm front approaches from the west. Low temperatures tonight do not drop much, if at all, bottoming out in the mid 30F’s. Winds will ramp up from the south, sustained between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Windy conditions and scattered showers continue into Sunday, with highs in the mid 40F’s. Winds will be sustained between 20 to 25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times from the south, then shifting to the northwest during the afternoon.

The best chance for shower activity will be during Sunday morning as low pressure passes by to the north. This is not going to be an all day rain event, nor will it be a heavy one. Low level moisture will be lacking in a sense, especially on Sunday, limiting shower activity to more of a scattered variety, especially the further south you go.

Rain clears the area by Sunday evening, although a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out, especially north of I-90. Clouds gradually clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 20F’s.

We begin a warming trend Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 40F’s, and a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Clouds continue to increase Monday night, with a slight chance of a few showers returning to the area on Tuesday. Not everyone will see rain, but it’ll be a good idea to have an umbrella just in case!

Highs near 50F return Tuesday, with low 50F’s for highs on Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure builds to the west Wednesday into Thursday, resulting in warming temperatures through this period. Highs have a shot at nearing 60F again by the end of next week.

Overall, temperatures will be above average through the next several days, with Sunday being the soggiest day. If you are heading out the door tomorrow, you’ll want an umbrella on hand!