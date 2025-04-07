The week to start chilly followed by gradual warm-up and midweek rain chances

A cold front passing through the region on Monday will bring a chilly start to the week, however it’ll be brief as temperatures gradually warm-up the rest of the week.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to be well below average with highs ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s. A brisk north wind gusting up to 30 mph will make it feel much colder as wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, will likely be in the 20s to lower 30s through much of the day.

The chilly air will start to push out by Tuesday with temperatures warming into the middle 40s for highs under a mostly sunny sky and a much lighter wind.

Temperatures will jump into the lower 50s for highs on Wednesday and middle 50s likely on Thursday and Friday with a surge into the 60s for the weekend.

A passing system will bring the chance for light rain on Wednesday and Thursday. The system isn’t overly strong or have a lot of moisture to work with as many places will see a few hundredths to a around a tenth of an inch of precipitation.