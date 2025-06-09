The week ahead: swinging temperatures

Temperatures will be largely dependent on precipitation over the course of the coming week. Monday will likely be the coolest day of the week, with summer-like temperatures returning by midweek.

Cloud cover and stiff northwest winds will prevent temperatures from climbing higher than the mid-upper 60F’s across the region Monday. Winds will be out of the northwest, between 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Overnight lows will be near 50F Sunday and Monday nights.

Winds calm down Tuesday, into the 5 to 15 mph range from the west. High temperatures will respond enthusiastically to the sun being out, with highs in the mid-upper 70F’s across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. One thing to watch for would be wildfire smoke, and its tendency to keep temperatures cooler than anticipated.

Wednesday is likely to be the warmest day of the week, even with thunderstorms becoming likely during the late afternoon/evening. High temperatures will climb into the low-mid 80F’s across the region, with dew points remaining in the comfortable range (50F’s).

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will depend on how widespread storms will be, if there are storms in the area. More widespread showers and storms will likely prevent temperatures from climbing out of the 60F’s. If storms are less widespread, then temperatures will easily make it into the 70F’s. For now, highs in the low-mid 70F’s are a good bet.

By next weekend, upper level ridging could begin to build in from the west, resulting in warmer temperatures. If dry, high temperatures will likely climb into the mid-upper 70F’s Saturday and Sunday, close to average for this time of year.