The week ahead: precipitation chances

There are multiple chances for precipitation over the next week, but still a lot of uncertainty on how things will pan out.

A trough of low pressure will swing overhead Monday, bringing the chance for scattered showers. The best chance of rain will be early Monday morning, with pop-up showers possible during Monday afternoon.

The trough pushes east Tuesday, with the jet stream directly overhead, pushing in from the northwest. Wildfire smoke will likely be around Tuesday, either aloft or at the surface, due to the direction of the upper level winds. High pressure will be in place, however, keeping us dry.

Wednesday onward is beginning to look more interesting. The jet stream will retreat slightly north, with the core of the strongest winds across Upper Michigan and far Northern Minnesota. While the dynamics involved with this set-up are too complex to dive into here, it’s a pattern that often sparks storm development just to the south of this feature.

In theory, this would put Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa in an optimal zone for continuous storm development Wednesday through Friday, as indicated by most model guidance. However, if the jet is slightly further north or south of what is expected currently, we could be left high and dry.

Wednesday afternoon/evening looks promising for widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region at this time. Instability will be present, along with dew points in the 60F’s, providing moisture for storms. Too early to speculate on severe weather potential, but storms are a good bet…for now.

A stationary front will continue to linger across Minnesota/Iowa through Friday, serving as the focus for additional shower and thunderstorm activity. Again, there is still a fair amount of uncertainty with where this feature will exactly set up. It’s also too early to pinpoint exact timing and extent of storm coverage beyond Wednesday, but the chance for storms is there.

By next weekend, upper level ridging is expected to build across the Central United States, forcing the jet stream further north. This will put an end to precipitation chances in all likelihood, and provide a few days of dry-time.

Time will tell, but we could be in for a more active week across the area! Stay tuned!