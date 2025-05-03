The quiet weekend continues, warmer into next week, staying quiet

Happy Saturday everyone!

After morning cloud cover, sunshine has returned to the region, and will be around for quite some time. In fact, today marks the beginning of what could be a week or more long stretch without much, if any, rain, and plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa have struggled to reach 60F today, and will drop into the low 40F’s overnight tonight, under clear skies, with calm winds.

A dome of high pressure builds in from the west the remainder of this weekend, while upper level low pressure halts eastward progress across Indiana until Wednesday. This will result in mainly sunny skies through Tuesday, with some cirrus cloud type cloud cover possible at times associated with the low to our southeast.

High temperatures Sunday will be in the low to mid 70F’s across the area, with plenty of sun and light winds. Monday will be similar, with highs in the low to mid 70F’s, and plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70F’s under a mostly sunny sky.

The Omega Block breaks down going into Wednesday, with upper level low pressure over Indiana departing to the east, and another low pressure center stalling out to the southwest of the region. A cold front will also track through the area Wednesday, but with very little available moisture in the atmosphere, precipitation will be hard to come by.

There is a very small chance of a few showers as energy from the upper level low to the south and the cold front passing through merge Wednesday into Wednesday night, but again, the available moisture in the atmosphere will be very low, limiting shower potential. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s, with mostly cloudy skies regionwide.

60F’s and 70F’s will hang around the remainder of the week as another blocking pattern takes hold through next weekend. No big storm systems in sight as of right now…it will be interesting to see how long this dry period lasts!