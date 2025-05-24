The pleasant Memorial Day weekend continues, cooler next week, chance of showers

Happy Saturday Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa!

It has been a pleasant day across most of the area, but the cloud cover has increased markedly for some, especially along and south of the Iowa/Minnesota border. Temperatures have been on the cooler side relative to average, in the low to mid 60F’s.

Clouds hang around into tonight, especially across Northern Iowa, while skies across Southeastern Minnesota will clear at least somewhat. This will prevent temperatures from dropping too far below average, into the mid to upper 40F’s. Winds will remain light out of the northeast between 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be fairly similar to today sky condition wise, with warmer temperatures across the area. Afternoon highs will be near 70F give or take a degree or two, across the entire region. Winds remain light out of the northeast, between 5 to 10 mph.

Weather across the area next week will hinge on an upper level low pressure system slowly swinging southward out of Southern Canada and across the Upper Midwest through next Thursday. This feature will bring more cloud cover, precipitation chances, and cooler temperatures with it.

Clouds increase Memorial Day, hindering afternoon high temperatures slightly, but most locations will still likely approach 70F. Winds will remain light out of an easterly direction, between 5 to 10 mph. Not a bad day for the lake (but maybe not swimming).

Precipitation chances begin to increase slightly Monday night, but the best chances for rain hold off until Tuesday afternoon, through Wednesday morning. Scattered showers become likely during this time frame, but there is no real expectation for this to be a prolific rain maker. Early forecasts keep us within the half inch range at most. Rain is rain though, and we still need it!

Unfortunately, the showers come with much cooler temperatures, where highs will struggle to reach the 60F mark Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, however, 70F’s are likely to make their return!

There will be a slight chance for a few showers Thursday, with plenty of sunshine going into next weekend, with highs potentially nearing 80F by Sunday! Fingers crossed for warmer weather as we head into early June!