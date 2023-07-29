The Heat is Gone, So Are Storms

This weekend and most of next week are trending pretty quiet. Temperatures for the rest of the weekend are right around average for this time of year. Highs are in the upper-70s and low-80s on Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A couple showers cannot be ruled out if you live in northern Iowa over by I-35, but don’t count on anything from them. If they do move through, rainfall totals will be very light.

Temperatures get warmer during the work week, but only back up into the mid-80s at their highest. With temperatures cooled back off and air quality in the green, it will be a good time to make up for any lost time outdoors due to the heat.

Rain chances are very sparse this week. Outside of an isolated shower on Sunday, we have a slight chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday. Both of these are far from a guarantee though, and neither of these opportunities look to bring the steady rainfall that we need to help drought conditions.