The heat and humidity continue, with small storm chances to start the work week

Happy Sunday everyone! We have seen plenty of sunshine today as the main forcing for more widespread cloud cover along with showers and t-storms stays east. More unsettled weather is lurking off to the west, which will bring at least a slight chance of t-storms through Monday.

Temperatures have been slightly cooler today, with highs in the low to mid 80F’s. Dew points have been soupy, in the low 70F’s, which has made feels like temperatures climb into the low 90F’s.

Storm chances return tonight, but the chances are on the lower end, especially in southern Minnesota. There is a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 out of 5), which includes the possibility of large hail and damaging winds.

Storm chances continue into Monday, but again, chances are low. Some storms may produce damaging winds but the threat is very low.

Daily high temperatures in the mid to upper 80F’s will continue through majority of the workweek, as well as soupy dew points in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s. Storm chances return Wednesday into Thursday, but chances are on the lower end at this time due to uncertainty in track and timing.

Overall, a soupy and warm week lies ahead, with occasional storm chances. Not everyone will see rain, and the rain won’t last all day, just something to keep an eye on. Stay cool folks!