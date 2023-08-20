The Dry Spell Continues… Again…

If you’re tired of not getting any rain this Summer… then you will be just as tired (if not more) by the time we reach next weekend. Our only “chance” for rain is Sunday, but rain is almost certainly going to stay northwest of us. If you manage to get something, it likely won’t be measurable.

Hot temperatures near the surface will cap moisture getting up into the atmosphere, making it nearly impossible for showers, let alone thunderstorms, to form. We also don’t have any large-scale systems that are expected to move through where the moisture we do have locally can be added to incoming systems; instead, they will be too far away to build locally.