Thanksgiving week to bring much colder weather

All signs are pointing to our recent warm spell coming to end as colder air will be on the move next week heading towards Thanksgiving.

Temperatures are expected to drop below-normal as cold, Canadian air plunges south into the region as highs are expected be in the 30s and 40s beginning Monday and lasting through Thanksgiving.

We’re also watching a couple of storm systems that will track somewhere close to the area which may bring some rain and snow chances early-to-midweek. However, confidence is low at this time on the track of these storms and thus precipitation type details are scarce.

Details will get ironed out in future forecasts as we get closer.