Thanksgiving week chill and storm potential

The weather pattern will continue to undergo changes heading into next week as some cold air will be on the move heading towards Thanksgiving.

Colder air will nudge in for the beginning of the holiday week with temperatures near average in the 40s for Monday.

A storm system will develop across the southern plains with another system and cold front lagging behind near the U.S. and Canada border. The question is, will they interact with each other? If they do, that would mean a stronger system and better chance for more widespread rain on Monday followed by colder air behind the system and snow showers possible on Tuesday. If they don’t, the bulk of the moisture will remain south with the northern cold front sweeping through leading to the chance for a few light showers on Monday and some possible snow showers Tuesday. Confidence on either scenario remains low as the tracks of each of these may still change and wobble around before confidence increases on a better solution sometime this weekend.

Regardless, much colder Arctic air will settle in by Thanksgiving with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s with the cold continuing into next weekend.