Thanksgiving travel forecast

From a local standpoint, it isn’t going to be a bad week to do some holiday traveling across the states of Minnesota and Iowa.

Monday is the only day over the course of the next week that will feature some wintry precipitation across Minnesota and perhaps into northern Iowa during the morning hours. Otherwise, things will be quite through a majority of the coming week!

If you are traveling elsewhere across the Midwest, the story may be slightly different. Another storm system is expected to take shape across Missouri and Illinois toward the middle of the week, bringing some rain and wintry precipitation to portions of Indiana, Ohio and Michigan late Wednesday into Thursday.

Toward the end of the week, arctic air invades the northern United States. This cold air blowing over the Great Lakes will likely kick off an extensive lake effect snow event for Upper and Lower Michigan, as well as other locations downwind of the Great Lakes off east.

The only other feature worth keeping an eye on will be an Alberta Clipper type system next Saturday. Current model guidance is depicting the potential for a swath of snow across the Dakota’s and Iowa. No guarantees, but something we will be monitoring over the next week.

Overall, if you are sticking to Iowa and Minnesota travel the next week, things look fairly tame outside of Monday and perhaps next Saturday! Enjoy the holiday week everyone!!!