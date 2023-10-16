Temps trending up, rain chances midweek

The week will start out pleasantly cool with temperatures trending up by the middle of the week along with chances for rain.

Skies will be generally partly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-50s on Monday and upper 50s to lower 60s for Tuesday as winds switch to the south in response to a weak clipper system approaching from the northwest.

The system will pass through the area on Wednesday leading to the chance for some light showers. There isn’t a lot of moisture for this system to work with so any amounts will generally be on the lighter side. Ahead of the system, southerly winds gusting to 25 mph will lead to a mild mid-October day with high temperatures in the low 60s.

The system will pass to the east on Thursday with light rain chances continuing. Temperatures will cool back off to seasonal levels with highs in the mid-50s to close out the week.