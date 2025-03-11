Temperatures warming up the rest of the week

Temperatures are expected to climb the rest of the week after Tuesday’s brief cooldown.

A passing cold front will lead to a much colder day on Tuesday as Canadian air will drift south over the area behind a passing front. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle-to-upper 40s which is still above the average (middle 30s).

The wind will take on a more southerly component leading to warming temperatures the rest of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 50s with lower 60s likely on Thursday.

A storm system will arrive late in the day on Friday. It’ll pull northward much warmer air and moisture leading to temperatures topping out near or in the lower 70s! A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible, but more likely will occur during the evening hours into the overnight hours and Saturday morning.

Rain and snow will be possible on Saturday with falling temperatures from the 40s in the morning to the 30s by afternoon.

Sunday will be a much colder day with high temperatures expecting to be in the 30s, but they rebound back into the 40s on St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.