Temperatures warm toward weeks end

After a chilly start to the week Monday and Tuesday, warmer temperatures do eventually return by the end of the week.

High temperatures on Wednesday will break 50F across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa once again after a few days hiatus. Temperatures further warm into the mid 50F’s across the area Thursday and Friday, with a good deal of sunshine despite a slight chance for showers Thursday.

Upper level ridging builds to the west Thursday and Friday of this week, before sliding eastward Saturday and Sunday. This will allow warmer temperatures to build across the northern and central Plains.

These warmer temperatures work into our area Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60F’s both days! There are also no indications of any precipitation chances during this period, making for a potentially nice stretch of weather.

Average high temperatures this week are in the lower to mid 50F’s, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 50F’s next week!

The Climate Prediction Center has issued higher odds of above average temperatures returning to the area through the middle of April. There will likely be times of cooler temperatures like what we are going to see Monday and Tuesday, but odds favor predominantly above average temperatures over the next 2 weeks.