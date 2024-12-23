Temperatures trending colder into the new year

The latest temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures trending colder and below-average heading into the new year.

The upper-air pattern looks to favor more troughing, or northwest flow, ushering in much colder air. It remains to be seen just how cold it may get, but the trends appear to signal below-average temperatures which by then are in the lower-to-middle 20s for highs.

If the lack of snowfall continues, than the impact of any colder outbreaks may be tempered.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high likelihood of below-average temperatures for much of the eastern half of the country from just after the new year through at least the middle of January.