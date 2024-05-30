Temperatures trending below average heading into June

Temperatures in the long-range heading into at least the first week or so of June are trending below average, according to the latest temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

An upper-level trough will send a push of cooler Canadian air into the Great Lakes region leading to northwest flow across the area with temperatures expected to be below average in the eight to fourteen day period from June 6-12. The average high temperature during this period is 75-77°.

Northwest flow usually means a drier pattern with precipitation expected to be near or below average over the same period, according to the latest precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.