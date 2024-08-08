Temperatures to trend back to near average next week with few chances for rain

The cooler than average temperatures aren’t certainly going to last for long as there is indication that a warmup will come by the middle of next week.

An upper level ridge will begin to build into the region early next week allowing warmer air to slowly move in resulting in temperatures climbing to near or slightly above average which would put highs back in the upper 70s to lower 80s and night lows to near or in the 60s.

Rain chances look to remain few and far between as the storm track will generally stay to the south, but as the ridge builds they will start to sneak back into the area by late next week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6-10 day temperature outlook from August 13-17, has the likelihood of temperatures trending back to above average.