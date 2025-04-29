Temperatures to soar well above average heading into the first week May

The first week of May is expected to be warm as temperatures will soar well above average.

Temperatures will hover around average through the end of the week. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s on Tuesday, lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling back into the upper 50s on Friday.

An upper-level ridge will develop and move overhead through the weekend amplifying the jet stream and keeping any precipitation clear of the area. There will be plenty of sunshine with warming temperatures as highs will push into the middle 60s on Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday.

The pattern is expected to remain in place heading into next week with temperatures mainly in the 70s. Some data suggests a possible break down of the pattern with rain chances by the middle to end of the week, however there are still uncertainties this far out.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high likelihood of above average temperatures across the entire Upper Midwest in the 6 to 10 day period from May 4th through 8th.