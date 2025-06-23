Temperatures to sit at near to above average through end of June

Temperatures are expected to be near or above average through the end of June heading into early July.

The upper-level pattern will largely feature high pressure ridging over the region which will help promote early season summertime warmth.

Temperatures are expected to be around the upper 70s to lower 80s from Tuesday through Friday with a bump into the middle 80s on Saturday.

There are signs the ridge will flatten as a low pressure trough passes through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes early next week. This will result in the chance for rain on Sunday as the trough slides a cold front through the area followed by slightly cooler, near average temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s as June ends and July begins.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook covering the period of June 28th through July 2nd, has a likelihood of above average temperatures. The average high temperature around this period is 80° to 81°.