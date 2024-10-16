Temperatures to push above average into next week

A surge of warmer air will lead to temperatures pushing well above average through the weekend into next week.

The warmer air will arrive on the heels of a southerly wind which will be blustery at times through Friday. Gusts of 30-35 MPH will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s on Thursday and lower 70s on Friday and Saturday with middle 70s likely on Sunday which is well above the average high (upper 50s) for the middle of October.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 70s on Monday before cooling back down into the 50s by the middle of next week.

Night lows will generally be in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances continue to look slim to none over the next seven to ten days as the dry weather pattern continues into next week.