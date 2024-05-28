Temperatures to hover near or slightly above average in the coming days

There is not any big warm or cool spells in the days ahead as temperatures look to largely hover near or slightly above average.

The upper-air flow will be out of the northwest on Tuesday, and with clouds and chances for rain, it’ll keep temperatures cool with highs generally in the 60s.

The flow transitions more to the southwest-to-west Wednesday through the weekend allowing warmer air to move in as temperatures steadily climb to near or slightly above average in the 70s. The flow will also allow more moisture to sneak in and with a few weather systems tracking through, there will be chances for rain from Friday through Sunday.

An upper-level ridge looks to setup across the central part of the country by early-to-mid next week with high temperatures likely climbing to or in the 80s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a higher probability of above average temperatures in the six to ten day period from June 2 to 6.