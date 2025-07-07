Temperatures to hover near or slightly above average for this week

The first week of July is expected to bring near to slightly above average temperatures for early summer.

An upper-level trough will pass across the northern Great Lakes into the northeast U.S. through midweek while a high pressure ridge builds over the western U.S. where the summer heat is expected to reside. The Weather First area will be between these features with temperatures expecting to run near or slightly above average with afternoon highs generally in the lower-to-middle- 80s.

The ridge will expand and amplify a bit further east and north by Thursday with a slight uptick in temperatures and humidity as highs push into the middle and possibly upper 80s.

A low pressure trough will approach on Friday with showers and thunderstorms likely. It’ll also bring down temperatures to near average with highs in the lower 80s.

A much larger trough will track across the U.S. and Canada border with northwest flow into the region as the weekend begins. This will keep the heat away and temperatures near average around or in the lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday.