Temperatures to hover near or below average through weekend

There are no signs of any significant heating coming our way as temperatures are expected to hover near or below average heading through the weekend and into next week.

The upper air flow will primarily be out of the northwest which will bring down some cooler Canadian air keeping the summertime heat and humidity well south of the area.

As a result, temperatures are expected to be near or below average with highs generally in the middle-to-upper 70s and night lows mainly in the 50s and 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6-10 day temperature outlook from August 18-22 has the likelihood that temperatures will stay near to below average during this time period.

The average high temperature during this period is around 78° and the low is around 58°.

The northwest flow will also bring down some drier air with rain chances this weekend and into next week looking slim to none.