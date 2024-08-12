Temperatures to hover near average with rain arriving midweek

There won’t be any major fluctuations in temperatures this week as they are expected to hover near average. A system will arrive midweek leading to the showers and few thunderstorms.

A few light showers are possible near and south of I-90 on Monday morning. Otherwise, it’ll be a dry day for most under a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s to near 80°.

Tuesday will be quiet with high temperatures near 80° under a mostly sunny sky.

A system will approach on Wednesday leading to increasing clouds with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday night continuing on and off through the day on Thursday. Clouds and the threat of rain will keep Thursday’s highs in the middle 70s.

The system will be a slow-go as it’ll be still close by on Friday leading to the chance of a few wraparound showers with high temperatures expected to be in the middle 70s.

The weekend ahead looks quiet as the system departs with high temperatures near average in the mid-to-upper 70s under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.