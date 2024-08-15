Temperatures to hover near average into next week

There are no signs of any significant summertime heat in the days ahead as temperatures are expected to hover near average heading into late August.

The upper air flow will be predominately out of the northwest as multiple low pressure troughs develop over the eastern part of the country. That will keep the summertime heat and humidity south leading to more seasonal weather locally.

Temperatures are expected to generally remain near average with highs in the middle-to-upper 70s to 80° and night lows in the 50s and 60s. The humidity will be noticeable at times.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6-10 day temperature outlook from August 20-24 has much of the area as seeing the likelihood of near to below average temperatures.

Rain chances will also be few and far between with mostly dry weather expected.