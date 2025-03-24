Temperatures to gradually warm through the week

Warmer weather is on the way as temperatures are expected to inch upward through the week.

An upper level ridge will develop over the western U.S. and gradually shift eastward through the week allowing mild Pacific air to flow into the Upper Midwest while kicking the colder air back to the north.

Temperature are expected to be around the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday before sneaking into the lower 50s on Wednesday while flirting with 60° on Thursday and middle-to-upper 60s likely on Friday.

A storm system will bring rain to the area on Saturday and possibly some snow on Sunday as temperatures look to cool down back to the lower 50s on Saturday and near 40° on Sunday.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperatures forecast covering the period of March 31 through April 6 has a high likelihood of above average temperatures which by then the average high is around 50°.