Temperatures to gradually warm into next week with little chances for rain

The weather will feel more like early fall heading into the weekend before gradually warming up closer to average next week.

High temperatures on Friday may not get out of the 60s for many which is more typical of late September. A weak system may pop a few sprinkles during the afternoon, but with a lot of dry air in place it’ll be difficult for any precipitation to reach the ground.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Saturday morning before returning to near 70° for highs during the afternoon under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A gradual warm-up begins on Sunday with highs approaching the middle 70s. They’ll remain in the middle-to-upper 70s on Tuesday with a shot at 80° on Wednesday which is slightly above average where they are expected to remain the rest of the week.

The week will offer little chances for rain. A system will get close to the area on Monday. A few more may track into the area late next week, but given this far out, several uncertainties remain on placement and timing.