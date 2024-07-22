Temperatures to gradually warm as summer heat returns

Summer heat will once again make its return as temperatures are expected to gradually warm during the second half of the week into the weekend.

A low pressure trough which has resided over much of the central part of the country the last few days leading to spotty rain chances and near to below average temperatures, will slowly start to lift out as a high pressure ridge nudges its way east into the area resulting in gradually warming temperatures.

Highs will be near average through Tuesday around 80° before falling slightly below average into the mid-70s on Wednesday behind a cold front that will pass through.

Temperatures will gradually warm the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 80s from Thursday to Saturday and mid-to-upper 80s likely Sunday into next week. Humidity will also be on the increase.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of above average temperature for the entire Weather First area in the six-to-ten outlook from July 26-31.

Tuesday will see the chance of showers and thunderstorms, but the rest of the week and weekend is looking dry before more rain chances arrive early next week.