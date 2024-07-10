Temperatures to gradually inch up as heat builds

Temperatures the rest of the week will gradually inch up as the summertime heat that is perched over the western United States will slowly trickle eastward.

High temperatures are expected to increase from the low 80s on Wednesday to the mid 80s by Friday.

Humidity will also slowly build as dew points gradually climb through the 60s the rest of the week into the 70s likely this weekend.

No weather systems will impact the area as dry weather is expected the rest of the week after Wednesday’s chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday and Friday as high pressure briefly settles over the area.