Temperatures to fluctuate, remain largely above average

There will be some temperature fluctuations in the coming days, but nothing drastic is expected as they look to remain well above average into next week.

The upper air flow will generally be zonal (west-to-east) with mild Pacific air flowing into the region with at times a northwest flow as some fronts pass through bringing down some cooler, Canadian air.

As a result, temperatures will generally fluctuate between the 60s an 70s for highs from Wednesday through the weekend into next which is near to slightly above average. Night lows are expected to be in the 40s and 50s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the October 6th through 10th period.

There are no glaring signs of any rain as storm systems look to pass the area by with dry weather expected into next week.