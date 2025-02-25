Temperatures to cool off to near average to start the weekend

The rest of the week will feature some temperature fluctuations, however they’re briefly expected to return back to near average as the weekend begins.

A storm system will slide a cold front through the area on Friday with cooler air to follow heading into the weekend.

The bulk of the moisture and dynamics with this system is expected to stay north with rain and snow likely across portions of Northern Minnesota into Southern Canada. It’s possible this system may track further south closer to the local area so make sure to stay updated with future forecasts.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to push into the lower 50s for highs by afternoon, but they’ll cool down once the front passes as colder Canadian settles in with temperatures falling into the middle 20s by Saturday morning.

The chill will remain overhead on Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 30s. It’s possible it may be even cooler as some data suggests highs may not get out of the 20s. It’ll be a breezy day so wind chills will likely be in the teens during the morning and 20s during the afternoon.

But, it’ll be short-lived as temperatures rebound back to near 40° on Sunday and middle 40s heading into next week.