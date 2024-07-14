Temperatures take a tumble this week along with dew points, with mild weather on the way

The warmth and humidity have been noticeable to say the least this weekend. The fortunate side to things is that we haven’t seen all that much sunshine which has kept a lid on our temperatures and the heat index up until this point. Skies should clear the rest of Sunday, with more sun and temperatures likely increasing.

Come to tomorrow, the warmth and humidity will still be around, but again, the amount of sunshine we see is in question and will rely on storm activity. Regardless, dew points in the 70F’s will make it once again feel oppressive. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80F’s across much of the area, but if you see more sunshine, highs could reach the upper 80F’s across northern Iowa.

After Monday, boy, things take a more welcome and comfortable turn for those out there that are not the biggest fans of the mugginess. Highs will reach 80F Tuesday, but likely not climb much higher, with dew points dropping out of the 60F’s and into the 50F’s by the afternoon.

Wednesday, it will be much cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70F’s across the area. Dew points will be in the 50F’s so no humidity to worry about either.

We remain in the 70F’s through the remainder of the week, getting warmer and warmer each day. 80F doesn’t look likely again after Tuesday until next Sunday.