Temperatures swings with mainly quiet week ahead

Temperatures will swing up and down this week, but no major storms are expected as it’ll be a mainly quiet week with little chances for precipitation.

Light snow will be around through Monday morning with minor accumulations of a dusting to around a half of an inch.

Another system may bring light precipitation to the area on Wednesday. A storm system will pass to the north across Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, however as it tracks southeast there may be enough energy and moisture to bring some light snow or flurries to the local area. The highest chance for precipitation is expected to be further north.

Otherwise, the rest of the week into the weekend is looking quiet.

Temperatures will endure some up-and-down swings. Highs on Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 20s. There’ll be a brief jump into the low-to-mid 30s on Wednesday before cooling back down into the teens for highs on Thursday behind a passing cold front.

The cooldown will be brief as temperatures get back into the 20s on Friday with 30s likely over the weekend.