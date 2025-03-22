Temperatures slowly trending milder next week

A seasonably cool weekend is ahead with a very late winter to early spring feel to it. A few rain showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday, yet we could still see a little snow late Sunday.

After this cool weekend, temperatures will begin a slow but steady climb upward next week. Highs return to the low-50s by Wednesday afternoon, and will be nudging 70 degrees by the end of the week.

We’re looking at a “northwest flow” in the jet stream through the majority of the remaining days of March, which is typically a cool weather pattern. This is no exception, but as daylight lengthens and the strength of the spring sun increases, temperatures will respond nicely. We’ll see a wave of low pressure move our way toward the end of next week which will draw some milder air in, helping those highs hit the upper 60s by Friday.