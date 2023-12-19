Temperatures return to above average

The cold Canadian air that gripped the area to start the week will retreat back north and be replaced by more mild air with above average temperatures expected over the next several days.

Temperatures will climb back into the mid-to-upper 30s for highs on Tuesday thanks to a southerly wind which may gust up to 30 mph at times.

The mild weather will be here to stay through Christmas with highs near or in the low 40s Thursday and Friday before climbing into the mid-to-upper 40s on Saturday through Christmas day which would put some record highs in jeopardy. Night lows are expected to be in the 30s and 40s which may also set new records for warmest low temperatures.

There will be a few chances for precipitation. A weak wave will pass through late Thursday night into Friday which may spark a spotty shower.

We’re still watching a strong storm that will arrive just in time for Christmas. The timing and exact track of the storm is still uncertain, but given the mild temperatures, rain looks to be the predominant precipitation type with rain developing Christmas Eve and continuing on Christmas day. How much cold air and any switch to snow as the storm departs after Christmas is still uncertain at this point. Expect details to be ironed out as it gets closer.