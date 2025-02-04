Temperatures remain near or below average into mid-February

After a mild end to January, we can say goodbye to spring-like temperatures for awhile. Colder air will keep Tuesday’s temperatures in the teens, and seasonably cold temperatures stick around the rest of this week.

Longer range data is showing temperatures topping out in the teens through most of next week as well.

While it’s feeling like winter, it hasn’t at all looked like winter thanks to our lack of snow. There is a chance that changes between Wednesday and this coming Saturday with both bringing snow. Minor accumulations are likely Wednesday, but this weekend’s system might deliver a little more.